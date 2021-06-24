Ovince Saint Preux will not be staying at heavyweight after training with UFC champ Francis Ngannou: “I know how to stay in my lane”

Ovince Saint Preux will not be staying at heavyweight after training with UFC champ Francis Ngannou, saying “I know how to stay in my lane.”

Saint Preux returns to the Octagon on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 30 when he takes on Tanner Boser in a short-notice heavyweight bout. Saint Preux was originally set to take on Maxim Grishin on this card at light heavyweight, but after Grishin pulled out of the fight with an injury, the UFC asked him to move up to heavyweight to take on Boser and stay on the card. Although Saint Preux only has one heavyweight bout in the UFC to his name, a split decision defeat to Ben Rothwell last year, he had no problem saying yes to the opportunity to move up and fight Boser in order to keep a fight booked.

However, while Saint Preux has no problem with fighting Boser at heavyweight, this is not a permanent thing for OSP. In fact, it was a training session with Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, that convinced Saint Preux that heavyweight is not the end goal.

“Seeing him in person, I’m like, that’s a big dude. Then actually getting to train with him, and he’s like, ‘OK, little brother’ – boom. Why did he just make me feel like a little b*tch, like literally threw me? I’m like, cool. Pretty much, I know how to stay in my lane,” Saint Preux told MMAFighting.com.

OSP took the fight with Boser knowing that “The Bulldozer” is among the smaller heavyweights on the roster, so he believes he has a better chance to win. After losing to one of the biggest heavyweights in Rothwell last year and having a tough training session with the champ Ngannou, Saint Preux has no problem staying in his own lane.

Who do you think wins the heavyweight bout this weekend at UFC Vegas 30 between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux?