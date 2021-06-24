Chris Weidman admits that leg amputation still a possibility

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman admitted that having a leg amputation is still a possibility as he recovers from his injury.

Weidman broke his leg in a devastating fashion when he threw a low kick that Uriah Hall checked in their middleweight bout at UFC 261, an injury that left “The All-American” writhing in pain on the Octagon canvas. It was one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in the UFC, but Weidman has been making an incredibly fast recovery since then as he’s already gotten back into the gym to do some sparring and even went golfing.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, while Weidman says he is feeling better and is optimistic about his future, he also admitted that having his leg amputated is still a possibility.

“There’s still a lot of things I’m going to have to deal with. Even taking out that piece of bone that’s floating in there, that’s the most minimal thing I’m thinking about but it’s something. The blood supply coming back to my leg completely is the big thing — I’m not even worried about it but that would be the biggest issue. That would mean amputation. So let’s just keep praying that I get full blood supply back,” Weidman said.

“That’s exactly what happened to my thumb. I have a hip bone that’s in this thumb right here because bone did deteriorate and blood supply did not come back after I fought Kelvin Gastelum. The tibia bone is the most likely bone not to take and to have issues getting blood supply coming back after breaking it. I figured I kicked it as hard as I can, and I know I kicks hard, so it’s a very traumatic fracture. That being said, I think I’m good. The doctor said he thinks there is some healing going on in there and there’s some rebuilding of bone, so that’s a very good sign.”

We here at BJPenn.com wish Chris Weidman the best in his recovery from his broken leg.