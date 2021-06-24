Khabib Nurmagomedov teams up with Jacob & Co for new ‘Khabib watch collection’

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expanded his business horizons even further by teaming up with Jacob & Co for a new watch collection.

Some close up images of one of the watches, alongside a picture of Khabib, has been showcased on his Instagram account with a green interior and a celebration of the Russian’s 29-0 unbeaten record in mixed martial arts.

It serves as the latest in a long line of ventures that Khabib has gone into now that his days inside the Octagon are officially over.

Nobody really knew what Khabib Nurmagomedov was going to do in the wake of his retirement but it turns out the answer is simple – everything. He’s making the very most of his time in the spotlight and while some of these ventures may be short-lived, he’s definitely maximizing his income.

The question regarding his future in mixed martial arts will continue to follow him like a bad smell but instead of dwelling on it, Khabib is making it clear he wants to set his sights on the future, and fighting professionally isn’t going to feature into those plans.

