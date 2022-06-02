Ode Osbourne describes “perfect storm” scenario for his UFC Vegas 56 fight with Zarrukh Adashev

Ode Osbourne has been trying to get a fight for quite some time.

Osbourne returned to the win column back at UFC 268, as he edged out a decision win over CJ Vergara. He was hoping to make a quick turnaround after the victory but says nothing came to fruition as other flyweights don’t want to fight him.

“Oh yeah, I was hoping to return a lot sooner than this. It’s hard to find opponents for me, I don’t know people want to pad their record or whatever,” Osbourne said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m excited, I had two opponents that I was supposed to fight in January that ended up falling through. The guy CJ Vergara just fought, Kleydon (Rodrigues), I was supposed to fight him in January but he got the flu.”

Once Osbourne was finally given a fight, he admits he didn’t know much about his UFC Vegas 56 opponent in Zarrukh Adashev. The flyweight is just 1-2 in the UFC and 4-3 as a pro and thus Ode didn’t know much about him.

“I barely know who he is. All I know is he’s from Russian and is a Glory kickboxing champion,” Osbourne said. “I don’t know much about him but I’m excited. Hats off to him for taking this fight because it’s been a struggle getting fights.”

Although Ode Osbourne didn’t know much about Adashev, he knows he can’t overlook him as anything can happen in MMA. But, the Jamaican is confident that his skillset will be too much for Adashev to handle and he will pick up another stoppage win.

“He’s a very good striker but he’s very traditional and I’m not a traditional striker. I’m all over the place, we will see what happens… As always I never sleep on anybody, it is the fight game, anyone can do anything at any time, it only takes one punch. But, I’m confident in my abilities and I know who I am, that’s all I need,” Osbourne said.

If Osbourne gets his hand raised over Adashev at UFC Vegas 56 he already has his eyes on who is next and that is the winner of Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jeff Molina, also on UFC Vegas 56.

“A perfect storm, I get a win and I call out the winner of Zhumagulov and Molina. That is the perfect storm, but I’m hoping to go in there and do what I do. My best me, no one can touch me I’m confident in that,” Osbourne concluded.

