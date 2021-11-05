Ode Osbourne quit job and moved to Las Vegas to train full-time ahead of UFC 268

Ode Osbourne made a significant change in his career after he lost to Manel Kape at UFC 265 in August.

Osbourne suffered a first-round flying knee TKO loss, but many thought it was an early stoppage. The loss put him to 1-2 in the UFC and now ahead of UFC 268, which could be do-or-die for him, Osbourne quit his job to move to Las Vegas full-time to train at Syndicate MMA.

“I like to fight, I do like to fight. I’m happy the UFC is finally letting me fight, I went an entire year without a fight during COVID. I love to fight,” Osbourne said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s interesting now because I did quit my job and moved out to Vegas full-time and training at Syndicate so I don’t have to worry about anything other than training.”

Once he started to work under John Wood, Ode Osbourne began seeing improvements in his training and will now return at UFC 268 against CJ Vergara. Although Osbourne doesn’t know much about his opponent, he will get the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden which was a childhood dream of his.

“It’s always something I’ve dreamed about but my aspirations have changed, but my dreams have remained the same,” Osbourne said. “Meaning, I’m no longer excited about fighting at Madison Square Garden, I’m excited about fighting. I’m blessed where I’m at though.”

Entering the fight, Osbourne says he won’t rush anything as he will just take whatever the fight gives him. However, he is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent but I’m never one to look into my opponents, I just go in there and fight my fight,” Osbourne concluded. “I don’t really know, a fight can go anywhere, you can’t see one thing. You have to be able to analyze everything and plan for everything. The fight can go anywhere.”

Do you think Ode Osbourne will beat CJ Vergara at UFC 268?