Michael Chandler accuses Dustin Poirier of trying to steal everybody else’s shine with backdoor MMA math

Michael Chandler has accused Dustin Poirier of trying to steal everybody else’s shine.

Chandler (23-7 MMA) is coming off a win against Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) on May 7th at UFC 274. Since scoring that sensational knockout (see that here), ‘Iron’ is already looking for his next fight.

First, however, Chandler has to heal his dislocated ring finger and fractured shinbone.

In speaking on ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ Dustin Poirier took to critiquing Chandler saying:

“I’m a dangerous fight for him (Chandler). I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor. I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by (Charles) Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad.”

Continuing, Dustin Poirier commented on why Michael Chandler continues to get hurt in fights:

“That’s the reason he gets hurt in these fights, because you can’t have an offense and a defense, and he’s all offense. Jumping forward, lunging forward, and you know what they say, when your feet leave the ground in boxing, you get carried out. Jumping around, throwing punches in the air, you can’t pivot, you can’t move, you’ll run into big shots. You jump in, you get carried out.”

Apparently these comments did not sit well with Chandler and he took to ‘Instagram’ with a message for Poirier:

“I heard what you said. Nobody gives a rip about your wannabe, ‘don’t make sense lost your shine so you’re trying to steal everybody else’s shine’ backdoor MMA math. Zip it.”

Do you agree with Poirier’s comments on Chandler or do you believe ‘The Diamond’ is just trying to get in his head because he wants to meet him in the Octagon next?