Eddie Alvarez calls for a trilogy fight with Michael Chandler following UFC 281, ‘Iron’ responds

Eddie Alvarez called for a trilogy fight with his former foe Michael Chandler following UFC 281. It didn’t take Chandler long to respond.

Many moons ago, Alvarez and Chandler gave Bellator two electrifying bouts, which are nailed into the memory books. After undergoing nine rounds together, the bad blood was still left unsettled, with both men holding victories over each other.

Chandler bagged a fourth-round submission in the pair’s first meeting in 2011. Several years later, Alvarez avenged his loss as the judges deemed him the winner by split decision.

Since the second meeting, both men’s career trajectories have taken different paths. Alvarez joined the UFC after defeating Chandler and attained the lightweight promotion title before signing for ONE Championship. Chandler remained under Bellator’s banner for a further six years, eventually signing with the UFC. Having departed ONE Championship in September, “The Underground King” is eager to return to the cage and settle his differences with Chandler.

Eddie Alvarez eager to have trilogy bout with Michael Chandler following UFC 281

Hey brother @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc I Think it’s time for round 3 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🔪🔪🔪 Rest up Champ then give these Fans what they want . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 15, 2022

Chandler fell to (2-3 UFC) after being submitted by Dustin Poirier in a Fight of the Night spectacle at UFC 281. One media member proposed a potential fight with Alvarez to Chandler at the post-fight press conference. As expected, he was game

“Eddie and I have got some history,” Chandler said. “Eddie and I have made some magic in there. Eddie was a former UFC champion. I would love to see him come back here and get thrown back into the mix, and there ain’t no way that he and I are not fighting if he comes back to the UFC. So, I love the idea of that fight.”

The idea of bringing Alvarez back on the roster didn’t seem to appeal to UFC president Dana White, who said the following:

“Eddie hit me up a couple days ago, but no, we haven’t had any serious conversations,” White said. “I think that Eddie is at a point in his career where you know, we’re always trying to bring in young, up-and-coming guys that hopefully could be world champions someday. That’s what we really look for.”

Would you like to see White bring Alvarez back on the roster to close out the trilogy with Chandler?

