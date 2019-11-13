Nick Diaz says BMF belt is truly his but didn’t want to get in Nate’s way

Nick Diaz believes he is MMA’s true ‘Baddest Motherf****r’ and should thus hold the title.

Although Jorge Masvidal beat Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 to win the BMF title, Nick doesn’t consider “Gamebred” the real BMF. He says that belt should have been his from the get-go but he didn’t want to get in the way of his younger brother, Nate, pursuing it.

“That’s my belt,” Diaz said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show about the BMF belt. “But I’m not going to get in my brother’s way of taking it, you know what I mean? But as far as I’m concerned that’s my belt. I’m like, ‘you just fought my baby brother. The reason why I say that is because he ain’t got nothing to be mad about. “He ain’t trippin’. Trust me. We never skipped a beat. I have ups and downs with everybody but never with my younger brother. You know what I mean? We don’t have that issue.”

Something else Nick Diaz got mad about is Jorge Masvidal saying he wanted to baptize Nate. He said about the possibility of fighting Masvidal down the line, yet many are unsure if they want to see Diaz fight again.

Nick Diaz has not fought since January of 2015 when he lost to Anderson Silva by decision which was overturned to a no-contest. Before that, he lost to Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title and Carlos Condit for the interim welterweight title.

The Stockton, California native was known as a fan favorite and a real BMF early on. He would fight anyone and defended the Strikeforce welterweight three times. Nick Diaz also holds wins over B.J. Penn, Paul Daley, Frank Shamrock, Chris Lytle, and Robbie Lawler.

