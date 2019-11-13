VIDEO | UFC veteran Jason Knight fights two men in bathroom stall

A video of UFC veteran Jason Knight fighting two men in a bathroom stall went viral on the internet earlier today.

Knight (20-6 MMA) competed for the UFC from December 2015 until November of 2018 before ultimately being released by the promotion. During that stretch, ‘Hick Diaz’ produced a record of 4-5.

Soon after being let go by the UFC, Jason Knight would find a new home with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The Mississippi native would headline April’s BKFC 5 event opposite Artem Lobov, but ultimately lost the thrilling war by unanimous decision.

After being forced out of a slated bout with fellow UFC veteran Leonard Garcia due to a rib injury, Jason Knight is now slated to return for a rematch against ‘The Russian Hammer’ this weekend.

Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch with Lobov, Knight’s friend and training partner Brok Weaver posted the following video of Jason fighting off two men in a bathroom stall.

Check out the crazy fight footage below:

“Y’all don’t forget to catch one of the real street kings put his toe to the line an go back to war with Artem Lobov at Bare Knuckle Championship in Biloxi, Mississippi this Saturday night. Last fight was epic an we got robbed but this fight we ain’t leaving it up to the judges. Kill or be killed mentality. Jason Knight is in the best shape I’ve ever seen him and more focused than I’ve ever seen him before. Plus he got a new weapon on his side and that’s God, and if God be for us then who be against us?” – Weaver wrote.

Knight would later reply to the Instagram post with the following comment: “Good times.”

Who are you picking to win the weekend's BKFC 9 rematch between UFC veterans Jason Knight and Artem Lobov?

Judging from Knight’s appearance in the video, it looks as though this incident took place some time ago.

