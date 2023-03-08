Nick Diaz reveals he’s asked to fight “as soon as possible”, hints at two potential opponents for UFC return

UFC veteran Nick Diaz has revealed that he wants to make his return to the promotion at some point later this year.

For many years now, Nick Diaz has been viewed as a real fan favourite in mixed martial arts. He may not always end up in the win column, in fact, he hasn’t won since October 2011. Still, he has the kind of personality that will always leave him looking good in the eyes of his supporters.

His last performance came back at UFC 266 in September 2021. On that night, he fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Robbie Lawler.

Many felt as if that would serve as his retirement fight. Instead, Diaz has spent the last couple of months teasing the possibility of yet another return.

In a recent interview, Diaz doubled down on his desire to compete at middleweight again in the UFC.

“I’m asking to fight as soon as possible,” Diaz said. “Not Jon Jones though… yeah, something like that (Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira). I always want to fight the best.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Diaz eyes a comeback

The interviewer was clearly trying to get some kind of definitive statement out of him because we all know Nick isn’t going to be fighting the likes of Adesanya or Pereira anytime soon. If anything, it makes more sense for him to be taking on a fellow veteran.

Diaz is polarising and the same can be said for his brother, but they know how to put on a show. If he does end up in the Octagon, you can bet he’ll want to make an impact.

Do you think we will see Nick Diaz compete in the UFC again? If he does, who do you want to see him fight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!