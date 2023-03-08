Jon Jones opens up as significant favorite for UFC 290 showdown with Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones has opened as a sizeable favourite ahead of his proposed fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 290.

Ever since his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Jon Jones has been focused on one man – Stipe Miocic. In his post-fight interview, he made it crystal clear that he wants to take on the man who is widely regarded as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time.

Jon, as we know, now holds the heavyweight title in the UFC, with Stipe being his main focus as he aims to defend the strap for the first time.

While it’s expected to be a more competitive bout than Jones vs Gane, the majority of fans and pundits are still picking Jones to win.

As it turns out, DraftKings are also siding with ‘Bones’ to take home the W.

Jon Jones is the betting favorite over Stipe Miocic in a potential heavyweight title fight 🏆 📰 https://t.co/92dNMMZ8Wm pic.twitter.com/N8U4OF5BJq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 8, 2023

As per the current odds, Jones is the -325 favourite with Miocic at +270. Those odds are even more one-sided than Jones/Gane. Although, few could’ve expected Ciryl to look as bad as he did in Las Vegas.

Jones leads the charge

As we know, what the bookmakers say doesn’t always mean a whole lot. Alas, it does highlight just how impressed the masses were to see what Jones was able to accomplish in his heavyweight debut.

In addition to that, it may shine a light on Miocic’s age. If these two men do collide at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, they’ll do so with Stipe being 40 years of age. He hasn’t competed for over two years and when he did, he was knocked out cold by Francis Ngannou.

The odds are against him, but we’d say the veteran wouldn’t have it any other way.

Do you agree with the early odds for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic? How do you think the fight will end? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!