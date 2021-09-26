UFC 266 Results: Robbie Lawler TKO’s Nick Diaz (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 266 main card features a five-round middleweight contest between fan favorites Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

The highly anticipated bout will serve as a rematch as Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47. That April evening in Las Vegas, the Stockton native emerged victorious by way of second round knockout.

Nick Diaz last competed way back at UFC 183 in January of 2015, where he lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva. The fight ruling was later overturned to a no-contest, this after both men tested positive for banned substances.

Meanwhile, Robbie Lawler is currently on a four-fight losing skid and has lost five of his last six fights overall. ‘Ruthless’ most recently had his hand raised at UFC 214 in July of 2017, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision.

Round one of tonight’s Diaz vs. Lawler rematch begins and Nick comes forward with a wild kick. Robbie Lawler returns fire with a flurry of punches to the body and head. Diaz paws with his jab and then lands a kick to the body of ‘Ruthless’. Good body shots now from Nick Diaz. He comes forward but eats a left from Lawler. Big punches from both men in the pocket. Robbie Lawler connects with a nice uppercut and then lands a low kick. Nick Diaz replies with a three-punch combination. He lands another barrage of punches. Lawler smiles and walks forward. Diaz is throwing punches in bunches now. ‘Ruthless’ responds with a hard left hand over the top. The former UFC welterweight champion rips the body of Diaz. He lands some right hands and then a uppercut. Nick Diaz returns fire with a three-punch combination. He rips the body of Lawler and then returns to the head. Robbie just stands there and returns fire. This is wild. The horn sounds to end a terrific opening round.

Round two of this UFC 266 middleweight fight begins Nick Diaz goes upstairs with a high kick. Robbie Lawler presses forward and lands a big combination followed by a knee. The Stockton General returns fire with a combination of his own. Lawler with a big kick to body that appears to have hurt Nick Diaz. He backs the former Strikeforce welterweight champion against the fence and unloads a flurry. Diaz continues to return fire but it is ‘Ruthless’ pressing the action. Nick fires off four punches in a row. Lawler looks to hunt him down but eats a stiff jab. Robbie looks like the terminator the way he is pressing forward relentlessly. He lands a pair of hard punches. Nick Diaz looks to retreat but Lawler stays on him with punches to the body. Robbie with a big right hand and then a straight left. Both men connect with jabs. Lawler goes to the body. Diaz is hurt. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Nick Diaz comes to forward with two punches to the body of Robbie Lawler. ‘Ruthless’ answers with a swarm of shots of his own. Lawler with a right hand and Diaz is down. This one is all over.

Official UFC 266 Result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO in Round 3

