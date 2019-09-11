Neil Magny cleared by USADA

Welterweight contender Neil Magny has been cleared by USADA after being provisionally suspended before his scheduled fight with Vicente Luque back in May.

Magny shared the news on his social media Wednesday. He said his fourth-month provisional suspension is over, and he plans on returning to the Octagon shortly. He will face no further suspension, fine, or sanction.

Here’s what Magny said via Instagram.

“There’s no way it can happen to me.” That’s what I said for years until USADA notified me of my provisional suspension due to an adverse finding. That was almost four months ago. I couldn’t understand how this could happen. I have always been careful and have never, to this day, consumed a questionable substance that could put my career or reputation in question. I have been a top 10 UFC fighter for a while, and I LOVE my job. Regardless, this did happen to me, and when It did, it was confusing and it hurt. The process—as laid out by USADA—was rather convoluted and unfair, I thought. It’s difficult to hear that even though you thought you did everything right, you are strictly liable for the adverse findings. Even to this day, I feel USADA does what they believe is right, but that doesn’t change the reality that I was guilty until proven innocent. It’s been roughly 4 months since I was notified by USADA of a potential violation. They placed me on a provisional suspension as they conducted their investigation. During this time, a team of people have forced USADA to review their policies, and I hope you (family, friends, fans and fighters) will see real, positive changes in the quality of USADA’s rules and by-laws. Nonetheless, during these last few months I continued to fully cooperate with USADA and submit to their required regular testing. Finally, I am pleased to announce that as of September 4, 2019, my provisional suspension has been lifted without further present penalties. I am truly grateful for all of the people involved in the process of getting this resolved. Thank you to my lawyer, Jared McLuskey, the UFC’s Athlete Health/Performance team- Jeff Novitzky and Donna Marcolini, my team for keeping me focused, and my wife and family for being present and supportive. They have helped me with every step along the way. Thank you to my friends and fans. I truly appreciate each and every one of you.

Magny was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque back at UFC Rochester in May, but the fight was cancelled at the last minute. Luque went on to fight short-notice opponent Derrick Krantz and won via TKO. Magny, meanwhile, has been waiting on the sidelines for his chance to return to the Octagon, and that will come shortly.

Who would you like to see Neil Magny fight next?