Brendan Schaub agrees to Alex Pereira’s takedown bet regarding Khamzat Chimaev fight: “If you want the smoke, come get it big boy”

Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub has responded to Alex Pereira’s bet offer.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his knockout win over Isreal Adesanya earlier this month. The victory saw the Brazilian become champion just four fights into his UFC stint, and earn his third win over ‘The Last Stylebender’. Albeit, two of those wins came in the kickboxing ring.

Despite competing earlier this month, the newly crowned champion already is discussing a return to the octagon. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Pereira revealed he was in discussions to face Khamzat Chimaev in January. The fight would reportedly take place at 205 pounds, as the Brazilian couldn’t make middleweight on short notice.

Along with that, Alex Pereira proposed a bet with one Brendan Schaub. The former UFC heavyweight previously predicted ‘Borz’ could takedown the middleweight champion in thirty seconds, as well as beat him. Pereira was willing to put one hundred thousand dollars on the line with Schaub for that not happening.

Now, the fighter-turned-podcaster has responded to the bet, and he seems down. During a recent episode of The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub agreed to the proposition and questioned why the bout would take place at light-heavyweight if Pereira wasn’t hesitant to lose his title.

“I agree, I’m down for a good cause,” stated Schaub on The Fighter and The Kid podcast. “You don’t need a manager, deal with me directly bubba, go ahead… Thirty-second [bet], I’m not going to do because that’s stupid. Obviously, I do a show and I try to exaggerate. I will bet 50k that Khamzat takes him down in the first round. All day [I’ll bet 50k that Khamzat beats him].”

He continued, “I don’t get how he’s offended by me saying that Khamzat, stylistically, that is a tough matchup for [him]. Khamzat’s skillset, what he does great is a complete nightmare for Alex. This is nothing that anybody else either isn’t thinking, or hasn’t said yet. But if you want the smoke, come get it big boy. For 50k, that Khamzat beats Alex Pereira.”

“The only caveat here, the 205 thing is weird because neither of them fight at 205… One’s at 170, one’s at 185, put your belt on the line, at 85. If you’re so confident that you can do all this to Khamzat, which I don’t think he can even at 205, but why wouldn’t you do it at 85? You’re both 85’ers… I’m not even tempted, I’m in.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see the fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!