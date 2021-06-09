Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s recent pay complaint: “You should’ve listened to your daddy years ago”

UFC star Nate Diaz shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s recent pay complaint, saying “you should’ve listened to your daddy years ago.”

Ngannou recently took to social media to ask what UFC fighters are doing wrong when YouTubers-turned-boxers such as Jake Paul and Logan Paul are making millions in boxing. Ngannou is far from the only UFC fighter to openly question fighter pay, but he is one of the most prominent as he’s the UFC heavyweight champion. In an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Diaz fired back at Ngannou for his recent pay complaints, suggesting that he should have listened to Diaz a long time ago when it came to the fighter pay in the UFC.

“What is he doing wrong? What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong? I’ve been doing more right than all these motherf*ckers for years and years. They should’ve been spitting all that ‘I need money’ sh*t a long time ago like I was. I was never no champion, and I was saying ‘F*ck you, drop me, let me get some f*ckng money cracking.’ And what happened? My stock just raised, anyway, and nobody was jumping on it,” Diaz said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “Now, they’re like, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ I’m like, ‘You should’ve listened to your daddy years ago, motherf*ckers.’ All of you. The whole roster. Everybody’s rookies, though. So that’s what you got going. Probably you’re not getting no bag because of how bad you’ve been slacking it.”

Diaz certainly has turned his career around from a financial point of view. In the beginning of his UFC career, he was mostly a mid-tier fighter, but once he went out there and beat Conor McGregor in 2016, it turned him into a superstar, and now he generally seems to have the upper hand when it comes to his negotiations with the UFC. We will see Diaz back in the cage this Saturday when he fights Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

