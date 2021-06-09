Amanda Nunes calls out Kim Kardashian, Cris Cyborg responds

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes called out celebrity Kim Kardashian, and former Cris Cyborg responded to it.

UFC president Dana White recently did an interview where he was asked about Jake Paul and Logan Paul fighting in the world’s leading MMA promotion, and he compared it to bringing in Kardashian to fight Nunes. It was a humourous comment from White and not designed to be taken seriously, but Nunes has decided to run with it and made a post on her social media where she jokingly called out the television personality for a future fight.

Hey @KimKardashian let’s do this? lol

In response to the comment from Nunes, her longtime rival Cyborg took to her Twitter and replied in Portuguese that she knows a fight that the fans would want to see instead.

Eu conheço uma luta que os fãs querem … — @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) June 8, 2021

I know a fight fans want…

Nunes and Cyborg met at UFC 232 in December 2018. The fight lasted only 51 seconds as Nunes blitzed Cyborg and became the first person to knock her out in MMA. Following that fight, there were talks of a potential rematch between the two Brazilians. However, the UFC instead decided to let Cyborg out of her contract following a fight with Felicia Spencer, and she ended up signing with Bellator instead, where she is now its 145lbs champion.

With Cyborg and Nunes fighting under different banners, a rematch between the two seems out of the question at the moment. However, there is certainly no lost love between these two rivals. It’s clear that Cyborg still wants to get some revenge, so while it seems unlikely the UFC and Bellator would cross-promote the matchup, anything can happen in the future, especially in the world of combat sports.

Do you still want to see the rematch between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg one day?