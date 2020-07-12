Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns trade shots at each other over who should get the next title shot

UFC welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns traded shots at each other on social media over who should get the next title shot at 170lbs.

In March, Edwards was set to fight Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London but the card was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the UFC booked Gilbert Burns against Woodley in Las Vegas, and Burns ended up dominating the former champ by unanimous decision to become the No. 1 contender at 170lbs. Burns was then set to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, but tested positive for COVID-19, which allowed Jorge Masvidal to slip in and fight for the belt. Usman ended up beating Masvidal by decision.

UFC president Dana White said this week that Burns was still next in line to get the title shot against the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal, but Edwards isn’t having any of that. On Sunday, the two welterweight contenders traded shots at each other over Twitter.

Only fair? Come on @arielhelwani I know you don’t like me and I couldn’t care less. But let’s go to facts I just k.o the number 5 and dominate the number 1(former champ) Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5 So as the REAL BOSS @danawhite said I’m Next! That’s Only Fair ✊🏾 https://t.co/OuIA0z8mUG — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

@GilbertDurinho Shut your mouth boy you're only where you are at due to good luck and circumstance. You have no place in the top 5 and you know it so sit the fuck down. You knocked out a 46 year old jujitsu guy and a washed woodley sit the fuck down — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 12, 2020

🤣🤣 Who you beat journeyman Cowboy? Split decision on Nelson?? RDA is the only real one you beat, but he wasn’t in the top 5. And you just fight once or 2 a year! Sit down 🪑 the boss already said I’m next! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

Clearly there’s some beef here between Edwards and Burns, but it all comes down to both men wanting that chance to face Usman for the belt. For Edwards, it’s been a tough year for him as he hasn’t fought since a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos last July. Since then, Burns has gone 4-0 at welterweight and has essentially taken his spot in the rankings. It’s possible they could fight each other to determine the true No. 1 contender, but the smart money is on Burns getting the next title shot.

Who do you think should get the next welterweight title shot, Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards?