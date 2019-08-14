UFC 241 | Pro fighters make their picks for Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 241 will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Stipe Miocic. Yet the fight many fans are most looking forward to is the co-main event, which will see Anthony Pettis take on Nate Diaz, who is returning to the Octagon after more than three years away.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions. Currently, Pettis is a -140 favorite, while Diaz is a +110 underdog. For the pros, the majority believe the underdog gets it done, but all agree with it will be a close and entertaining fight.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I think Diaz gets it done. I love his style and how he always comes forward. But, Pettis has been looking good lately. It will be an interesting fight for sure.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Diaz. Pettis’ hand injuries scare me. But, I think Diaz’s pace will be too much for him. He will push the pace and use his boxing to dictate how the fight goes and Pettis will struggle with the boxing and pace.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I like both of them. It is a super close fight to call and I honestly have no idea who wins that fight.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I think Diaz gets it done. He is a tough dude to knock out and will put the pressure on him which Pettis doesn’t like and it will be too much for him.

Manny Bermudez, UFC bantamweight: The way Diaz pressures will break Pettis. He doesn’t like fighting off his back foot too much.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Pettis gets it done. Diaz has a lot of losses and all you have to do is kick his legs which Pettis does so well. So Pettis will win this one.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: Man, I am so looking forward to this fight. It is a super close fight, but I think Diaz can get it done. I don’t think Pettis likes that constant pressure that Diaz has as he always comes forward.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: It is a tough one as we don’t know what Diaz will look like after three years away. But, I got Anthony Pettis on this one. He is more a dynamic striker and Diaz doesn’t do well when people kick his legs which Pettis does so well.

Trevin Giles, UFC middleweight: I love Nate Diaz. I think he gets it done. Anthony Pettis has shown he can come back and be a top of the division. But Diaz is too stubborn and will keep going forward and get the better of the shots.

Leonard Garcia, BKFC fighter: I got Nate Diaz. Nate is just one of those guys. Look, Anthony is amazing and can take a shot, but Diaz can take it and give it. His pressure will be too much. He keeps coming forward.

