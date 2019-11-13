Nate Diaz repays fan who lost money betting on him against Jorge Masvidal

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz has repaid a fan who lost money betting on him against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244.

Diaz was stopped via third-round doctor stoppage TKO after the cage-side doctor wouldn’t allow him to continue due to cuts above and below his right eye. It was a very controversial stoppage that has generated arguments from both sides of the coin.

In the days after the fight, a fan messaged Diaz on Instagram and told him he lost money betting on Diaz at the event. The fan told Diaz he lost his rent money and claimed he was sleeping in his car. Diaz saw the message and told the fan that he would have his back.

Brett and the media will never report on anything nice Nate Diaz does 💯 pic.twitter.com/13SYlrgAVR — Killashaw🔪 (@Killashaww) November 11, 2019

Now Diaz has honored his word and paid up. The fan who messaged Diaz has posted a follow-up saying that the UFC star sent him the bet money back on PayPal, along with a little extra for his troubles.

Check out the direct message conversation between Diaz and the fan below (h/t IronFist46).

It’s a cool gesture by Diaz, and obviously is not something he had to do. Fans often take to social media to complain to MMA fighters that they lost money betting on them, but very rarely will the fighter actually pay the fan back for their losing bet. Even though the bet is likely just pocket-change to someone like Diaz, it’s still a very kind gesture by him to actually send the fan back the money, even after the fan admitted that the story of him sleeping in his car was just a joke.

And for Diaz, it’s a small price to pay to gain even more fans who recognize he’s a good guy who keeps his word.

What do you think of this gesture from Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.