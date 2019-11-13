Jorge Masvidal ‘confused’ by Nick Diaz’s recent comments

Jorge Masvidal is perplexed by Nick Diaz’s recent comments and is unsure if he really wants to fight.

“Gamebred” is coming off a victory against Diaz’s younger brother, Nate Diaz at UFC 244 on November 2. The fight was ended after round three due to a doctor’s stoppage, leaving Masvidal to claim victory and the unprecedented “BMF” title.

While Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal respect each other’s ability, that didn’t stop verbal jabs being thrown during press conferences (before and after their fight). During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Gamebred said he wanted to “baptize” the younger Diaz brother. Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz did not appreciate the Miami native’s comment and is seemingly willing to resume his fighting career to give Masvidal a taste of his own medicine.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now. It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had anything disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother,” said Diaz.

“So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you. I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

During an episode of The Dan LeBatard Show, Masvidal said he was unsure about the seriousness of Diaz’s comments.

“Is he asking to fight? I was confused or are we going for a walk some place? He’s asking for a fight? He’s asking for a fight or to go for a walk? Does he know who he’s asking for a fight?” Masvidal said (via MMAFighting.com). “Cause I love to fight, especially when I get a little something on top of that.”

Whoever Masvidal ends up facing, he is already anticipating a hefty payout:

“We don’t know who’s next but everybody’s looking like cash symbols, cash money to us right now. The next person is going to be the one that puts the most zeros in the bank account, who that [is].

“A lot of people are saying my name now. They didn’t want to fight me before, like a year or two [ago], they didn’t want to fight me. Everybody wants to call me out now. So it’s funny to me because these same guys didn’t want to fight me two or three years ago.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.