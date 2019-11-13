Jon Jones won’t give Dominick Reyes ‘easy way out’

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has claimed that he won’t give Dominick Reyes the easy way out if they end up squaring off for the title.

Reyes has been positioned as the next big thing within the light heavyweight division, and at 12-0, many fans are finding it hard to argue with that. His last win came at UFC Boston in the main event of the evening, where he was able to knock out Chris Weidman in under 90 seconds to improve his UFC record to 6-0.

While Jones is clearly having fun on social media by teasing fans about what’s next, it’s clear to see that he is feeling pretty confident about his chances against Reyes ahead of the fight actually getting booked.

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

“That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy,” Jones said when encouraged to attempt to submit Reyes. “There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart”.

Jones has been known to take opponents lightly before, but given the point he’s at in his career, it doesn’t feel as if that’s the kind of tactic “Bones” will run with this time. There’s far too much to lose, and someone like Dominick Reyes is going to be an incredibly dangerous force for him to overcome.

Reyes, on the other hand, is set to go into this potential bout with very little pressure on his shoulders. While this could prove to be his one and only opportunity at winning the gold, he’ll be well aware of the fact that very few people will pick him to get the job done.

At this level, surprising people can only be a good thing, and given that he’s the clear choice for the title shot, it feels like just a matter of time before this becomes official.

