Nate Diaz reacts to Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Nate Diaz clearly tuned in to watch Conor McGregor square off with Dustin Poirier for a second time in the main event of UFC 257.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor had previously squared off in a featherweight bout in 2014. That September night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first-round TKO.

Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA), who has fought the aforementioned Nate Diaz on two occasions in the past, was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman had most previously competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to destroy Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA) had entered last night’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June.

Last night’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a story of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2

Check out how Nate Diaz reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

These guys all get finished all the time

Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 when he lost via third-round doctor stoppage TKO to Jorge Masvidal. There have been rumors that he could return to the Octagon in 2021, though we don’t know who he’ll fight.

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight next following his TKO victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!