Nik Lentz announces retirement after split decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 257

Veteran UFC fighter Nik Lentz announced his retirement from MMA following his split decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 257.

Lentz fought hard and nearly came up victorious, but the judges scored the fight in favor of a split decision for Evloev. The difference in the fight was the damage that Lentz received around his eyes, which he originally injured last year when he fought Arnold Allen. Lentz was really banged up in the face after the fight and he clearly took too much damage to his eyes against Evloev.

Following UFC 257, Lentz announced his retirement from MMA, citing the eye injury. Check out the statement that Lentz shared on his Instagram.

Nik Lentz: They say don’t make rash decisions after a loss, but this one is not rash or even quick for that matter. The injury I suffered to my eyes last year was a career ender. In total I lost about 40% of my vision, but I wanted to see what one more hard fought battle was like with the new eyes. It was clear to me last night that it’s impossible for me to compete at this level anymore. I just can’t lock on to a moving target like I should, and with 40% of my vision practically gone… it’s chaotic to the least My life as fighter in the best organization on the planet ends here. I am not sad or upset by it, the day comes for everyone. I stand with my head high, God as my redeemer and my children and wife as my treasure. Fighting gave those treasures and only ask for a little vision as payment. A trade I would make 100% of the time. Thank you to my fans, my coaches, my family and everyone who has been a part of this process. Who knows what comes next for The Carny…. but I can tell you what it’s not. Love, The Carny @UFC #UFC257

Lentz (30-12-2, 1 NC) made his MMA debut back in 2005 and went 16-3-1 prior to getting signed by the UFC in 2009. For the past 12 years, Lentz has been a member of the UFC roster, going 14-9-1, 1 NC overall in the promotion over 25 fights at the highest level of the sport. Some of his best wins include victories over Gray Maynard, Will Brooks, and Scott Holtzman. He won four post-fight bonuses during his UFC career.

