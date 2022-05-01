Nate Diaz not impressed by Justin Gaethje: “Bruh got triangle choked from mount”

Nate Diaz couldn’t hold his tongue after seeing a recent quote from Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship on May 7. The title fight will headline UFC 274 inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

During an interview with Megan Olivi, Justin Gaethje said that Oliveira will need to walk through hell like Khabib Nurmagomedov did in their Oct. 2020 bout.

“[Charles Oliveira] is gonna have to walk through hell like Khabib did. … He better be praying every day that he gets me to the ground.”

Nate Diaz clearly wasn’t impressed as he took to his Instagram Stories to remind Gaethje that he went to sleep against “The Eagle.”

“Bruh got triangle choked from mount. What he talkin bout.”

Diaz was last seen in action back in June 2021. He took on Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight clash at UFC 263. Diaz lost the fight via unanimous decision.

At this time, it isn’t known when the Stockton native will return to the Octagon. Back in March, Nate Diaz asked for his release from the UFC.

A month later, Diaz said the UFC was “slow-rolling” when it came to speaking with him about a potential matchup. Diaz claims it’s UFC officials who have been holding things up.

@ufc I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up 😡👊🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

At this time, Nate Diaz isn’t on any UFC rankings but that never mattered with him. The Stockton native has proven to be a draw and garners a ton of interest whenever he fights. Time will tell when his next bout will take place.

