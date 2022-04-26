Nate Diaz tells the UFC to quit “slow rolling”, refutes rumors of McGregor trilogy: “I’m not fighting Conor he sucks”

UFC star Nate Diaz has sent another frustrated message to the promotion after ruling out a third Conor McGregor fight.

While Nate Diaz has always been a fan favourite in mixed martial arts, his profile was really taken to the next level back in 2016 as a result of his two-fight series with Conor McGregor. It was clear from the word go that these two individuals simply didn’t like one another and when they fought, they produced magic in the cage and both took home one victory each.

In the six years since, the masses have called for them to run it back for a third and potentially final time – but if Diaz is to be believed, that isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

@ufc I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up 😡👊🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 26, 2022

A lot of fans believe the UFC wasted many of Diaz’s best years as a result of his extended absence after the Conor rematch, although there’s an argument to be made that Nate had a big role to play in that too.

Whatever the case may be, it’s a shame to think we may not get a chance to see this long-standing rivalry be settled once and for all.

Do you think we will ever see Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?

