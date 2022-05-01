Shu-Ki Fita #13: JA.77

INTRODUCING JA.77

JA.77 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXIII’s, Air Jordan XXIX’s, Air Jordan V’s, Air Jordan XI’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and LACE-to-LACE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is LIME (RARE).

View JA.77’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

At the conclusion of each Shu-Ki fight, two things happen:

1. A NEW COLORWAY version of the winner is created and released (i.e., 1 new NFT release) and this version advances into the next round of the tournament; and

2. All Shu-Ki’s stats are updated, along with tournament bracket matchups.

With each successive victory, Shu-Ki’s gain access to new colorway tiers with increasingly rare and cool options, including color sets.

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament–MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?

