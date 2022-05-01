Former boxing champion Tony Bellew sends a warning to Jake Paul: “I’ve seen you do with a couple of UFC guys – for every action there’s a reaction”

Former boxing champion Tony Bellew has made it clear that he would not tolerate Jake Paul trying to start a ruckus with him.

Paul has been known to ruffle the feathers of many within the world of combat sports. He’s taken aim at the likes of Tyron Woodley, who he’s beaten twice, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and even UFC President Dana White.

Bellew made it clear that while he doesn’t hold a grudge with Jake Paul, he warned him that he doesn’t play games (h/t Michael Benson).

Tony Bellew: "I have no personal grievance or beef with Jake Paul. Just understand mate, if you come and step to me and try and antagonise me the way I've seen you do with a couple of UFC guys – for every action there's a reaction. I don't want that." [@TheBoxingKing1] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 30, 2022

Tony Bellew ended his pro boxing career with a record of 30-3-1. He is a former WBC Cruiserweight Champion. His last fight took place back in Nov. 2018 when he was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk. Bellew was on a 10-fight winning streak going into that bout.

Paul has boxed a YouTuber, a former NBA player, and two former MMA world champions. Many within the boxing industry have been wondering if Jake will eventually face a real boxer.

Given how lucrative Jake’s fights are facing bigger names with less boxing acumen, it isn’t likely that he will be clamoring to face a young hungry prospect anytime soon.

Jake has very much been involved in the boxing scene, however. He co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, which represents Amanda Serrano. Serrano faced Katie Taylor in a “Fight of the Year” candidate for the undisputed female lightweight title. In the end, Taylor won the fight via split decision.