Nate Diaz makes formal request to be released by the UFC

Nate Diaz has made a formal request to Dana White and Hunter Campbell asking to be released by the UFC.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) has not competed since UFC 263, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout. The Stockton native nearly finished the British fighter in round five of that contest, but wound up being handed the loss after being badly outpointed in the first four rounds of the fight.

Since that time Nate Diaz has set his sights on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game,” Diaz said. “I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Although both men have expressed their respective interest in the fight, Dana White and company have yet to put the bout together.

Nate Diaz, who has one fight left on his current UFC deal, recently took to Twitter where he requested his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc, @danawhite and @hunter. I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do.”

Nate Diaz is one the UFC’s biggest stars, so it is hard to imagine that Dana White and company will grant him his requested release.

It was only two weeks ago that the UFC President suggested that the odds of the promotion re-signing Diaz were “very good”.

What do you think of Nate Diaz requesting to be released by the UFC?