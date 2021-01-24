Charles Oliveira sends a message to Dustin Poirier: “See you soon”

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira sent a message to Dustin Poirier following his upset knockout win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Poirier knocked out McGregor in brutal fashion in the second round of their UFC 257 main event. The win cements Poirier’s place in the upper echelon of the UFC lightweight division and nearly guarantees that he fights for the title in his next fight. Just who he will fight, though, is anyone’s guess. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has still not made a determination either way, but all signs are pointing to Poirier getting another dance partner next.

Potential opponents for Poirier include a trilogy bout with McGregor, a fresh fight against Michael Chandler — who knocked out Dan Hooker in brutal fashion at UFC 257 — or a matchup with grappling ace Charles Oliveira, who has won eight straight fights in the Octagon. If you ask the Brazilian, that’s exactly what should happen. Taking to social media following Poirier’s big win at UFC 257, Oliveira congratulated Poirier for his win and politely requested to fight him.

I hope to see you soon, @DustinPoirier. Once again congrats for last night's performance. Hard work pays off, and you delivered. Let's do it #UFCLightweight #UFC #UFCFightIsland https://t.co/4r2qJIrS5Q — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) January 24, 2021

Oliveira had a great year in 2020 as he upped his win streak to eight straight fights with back-to-back wins over Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. The Brazilian has been in the UFC since 2010 but didn’t really begin to take off until the last couple of years. Oliveira moved up to 155lbs a few years ago permanently and ever since then he has looked at home in his proper weight class after years of draining his body to make 145lbs. “Do Bronx” is certainly in the running to fight Poirier next, but ultimately UFC president Dana White makes the call.

