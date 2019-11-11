Nate Diaz assures fans he is not retired: ‘I’ll fight tonight’

Once a fighter, always a fighter. Contrary to his recent comments, Nate Diaz says he is not retiring.

The UFC veteran fought Jorge Masvidal for the unprecedented “BMF” title at UFC 244 last month. The pair battled it out for three rounds, proving why they are two of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. However, a doctors stoppage at the end of round three put an end to the action and Masvidal claimed the win.

Diaz immediately asked for a rematch. However, Dana White said he had no plans of making it happen. The disappointing loss and uncertainty of his future resulted in a cryptic post from Diaz — which seemed to hint at retirement — on social media.

“Fuck a rematch this shit was over before it started. Going on out on tour. Peace out fight game ✌🏼” he wrote.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Diaz shut down these retirement rumors, claiming that he’s ready to return to the Octagon at any time.

“Who said I was retired? I’ll fight tonight,” Diaz said.

Before losing to Masvidal at UFC 244, the 34-year old returned to the Octagon after a three-year hiatus and delivered a stellar performance against Anthony Pettis in August. He received the unanimous decision win. His fight prior was a controversial loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016.

Whilst the West Coast fighter’s next opponent remains uncertain, he does seem intent on fighting again. Good news for his massive fan base.

“I’ll fight forever,” he said. “I’m never going to retire, that’s for sure.”

Do you believe Nate Diaz will fight again? If so, who do you want to see him fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.