Khamzat Chimaev excited for fight with “legend” Nate Diaz: “I’m going to show who is the gangster”

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is ready to show he’s more gangster than Nate Diaz.

‘Borz’ has been out of action since his unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns in April. The victory saw the 28-year-old blast up the rankings, and continue his march toward superstardom.

Following the victory, Chimaev was linked to a showdown with Colby Covington. Instead, he will now face Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. The bout will be the first time the 28-year-old has headlined a card.

Following the announcement, many fans and pundits blasted the matchup due to a lack of competitiveness. The oddsmakers agreed and installed Chimaev as a colossal favorite against the Stockton-native. Diaz heads into the contest having lost his last two contests.

Despite many blasting the contest, Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t be more excited. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the welterweight star discussed his bout with Nate Diaz. Suffice to say, Chimaev is pumped for his first headlining role.

Part of the reason why the 28-year-old is excited is that he gets to show he’s more gangster than the fan favorite. For his entire career, Diaz has been beloved and viewed as a fighter’s fighter. However, Chimaev relishes the chance to prove he’s more gangster than the star.

“He’s still dangerous, he’ll fight to the last second. I’m happy that he’s fighting with me. He’s one of the legends, one of the guys that everyone says: ‘Gangster, gangster’. I’m going to show who’s the gangster. I told you guys before, I’m from Chechnya. We grow up, and we eat the gangsters for breakfast.”

Khamzat Chimaev continued, “Of course I respect him, you have to respect the older guys at the top. Nate, and his brother, they’re always going to war y’know? Tough guys, you can’t take that from them.”

