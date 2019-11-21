Multiple fights booked for January’s UFC Raleigh card

More fights have been announced for the upcoming UFC Raleigh card on January 25.

The show will take place at RNC Arena with a number of bouts already being set in stone by the UFC, including Curtis Blaydes vs Junior dos Santos and Frankie Edgar vs Cory Sandhagen, with the former being touted as the main event.

Now, as reported by MMA Junkie and MMA Fighting, more bouts are being lined up for the UFC Raleigh card.

The first is arguably the most notable as Sara McMann prepares to return and face off against Lina Lansberg. McMann last fought back in February 2018, almost two years ago. On the opposite end of the spectrum you’ve got Lansberg who was recently in action against Macy Chiasson in September, where she was able to defeat the previously undefeated fighter in Copenhagen.

The UFC Raleigh card will also see Hannah Cifers clash with Brianna Van Buren in the strawweight division. The UFC has yet to make a formal announcement as of yet, but it is believed to be on the verge of completion.

Cifers is currently riding a two-fight win streak after seeing off the challenge of Polyana Viana and Jodie Esquibel, whereas Van Buren made her debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship earlier this year when she beat Livinha Renata Souza by unanimous decision.

Lastly, the UFC Raleigh card will feature the long awaited return of Welsh bantamweight star Brett Johns, who will return from a long layoff and look to correct a losing streak against Contender Series product Tony Gravely.

While this UFC Raleigh card may only be positioned as a Fight Night at this moment in time, it certainly feels like the UFC is putting a lot of weight behind it. From the main event all the way down to fights that may end up taking place in the prelims, fans in Raleigh and the North Carolina region as a whole will have plenty of reasons to make the trip in order to see how the night unfolds.

UFC Raleigh Fight Card:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos

Frankie Edgar vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lina Lansberg vs. Sara McMann

Hannah Cifers vs. Brianna Van Buren

Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

