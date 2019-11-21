Leon Edwards waiting on Tyron Woodley to sign contract

The manager for UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards says the UFC has offered his client a fight against Tyron Woodley and he is just waiting on ‘T-Wood’ to sign the contract.

The manager for Edwards spoke to veteran MMA journalist Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com and told him that they have been speaking to the UFC for three months about a potential date with Woodley. At this point, Edwards has accepted the matchup, and he is just waiting for Woodley to accept it.

Check out what Martin wrote on his Twitter about the potential fight below.

Spoke to Leon Edward’s manager today and he says they’ve spoken at length with the UFC about a fight against Tyron Woodley over the past 3 months but they are just waiting on Woodley to accept. 1/2 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 20, 2019

Leon doesn’t want to take a step back so Woodley is the most logical choice for his next opponent 2/2 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 20, 2019

“Spoke to Leon Edward’s manager today and he says they’ve spoken at length with the UFC about a fight against Tyron Woodley over the past 3 months but they are just waiting on Woodley to accept.

Leon doesn’t want to take a step back so Woodley is the most logical choice for his next opponent”

This potential matchup between Edwards and Woodley makes perfect sense considering the current state of the UFC welterweight division. Next month at UFC 245, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his belt on the line against top contender Colby Covington. The winner of that title fight is likely going to fight the red-hot Jorge Masvidal next.

Edwards is 10-2 overall in the UFC and is currently riding an eight-fight win streak. In his last fight at UFC San Antonio he picked up the biggest win of his career to date when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He also has wins over Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson during his current win streak.

As for Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion hasn’t fought since losing his belt to Usman earlier this year at UFC 235. He was set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis back in June but the fight was scrapped and Woodley hasn’t fought since. He is currently doing work for TMZ and doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get back in the cage.

Are you intrigued by a potential welterweight bout between Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards?