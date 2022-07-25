Muhammad Mokaev slams “animal” Paddy Pimblett for his antics at UFC London: “Men in Liverpool, I know real Scouse people, they don’t do stuff like this”

Muhammad Mokaev is not a fan of Paddy Pimblett.

Mokaev and Pimblett both picked up wins at UFC London and even though they both call England home, the undefeated flyweight doesn’t like the way Pimblett acts.

“There’s so many guys that don’t get a lot of media attention that should get it,” Mokaev said after UFC London (h/t MMAFighting). “Example, Arnold Allen, it’s Leon Edwards, it’s Tom Aspinall. Nathaniel Wood. These guys are amazing, good examples. I don’t disrespect the media, but you give a bulls**t guy like Paddy Pimblett attention. These guys never reach the top 15. Like, realistically, [if you understand MMA] he’ll never reach it. I don’t think he’s a great role model for young guys. Please follow Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Leon Edwards, real men inside the cage and outside the cage. I’m proud to be on the same card as a man like Tom Aspinall.”

Muhammad Mokaev says Paddy Pimblett mooning the media after he weighed-in was disrespectful and not the right way to act.

“This guy pulls his pants down,” Mokaev said. “A man doesn’t do this. Women don’t do this stuff. Pulls his pants down, get fat, drink beer, like animal. Men in Liverpool, I know real Scouse people, they don’t do stuff like this. This guy is just too much. I’m not a hater, I just want to see a newer generation follow real men. If you talk about UK guys, there’s Tom Aspinall. There’s Arnold Allen. Leon Edwards. Men of the world, of what they’re doing, they will back you up. Not this guy, walk behind security when he sees a camera then he’s like a real guy, but when there’s no camera he’s hiding. I see this. I know this energy. I’m not some kid like, ‘Everybody push me to the cage, go fight please.’ I grew up crazy too.”

What do you make of Muhammad Mokaev blasting Paddy Pimblett?

