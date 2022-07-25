Molly McCann reveals teammate Paddy Pimblett dealt with a series of tragedies ahead of UFC London: “Having to deliver when you’re dealing with that on your heart”

Molly McCann has nothing but respect for her friend and teammate Paddy Pimblett as he dealt with two tragedies just before his UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt.

A few weeks before the event, a four-year-old – who Pimblett became friends with – had a brain tumor and unfortunately passed away. It was heartbreaking for ‘The Baddy’ but the hurting didn’t stop there. On the morning of weigh-ins, Pimblett’s close friend committed suicide which only added to the heartbreak Paddy was feeling heading into his fight.

“No one knows the reality of what’s gone on,” McCann said during the UFC London post-fight press conference of Pimblett’s pre-fight emotions (via MMANews). “Paddy’s made a real close connection with a four-year-old who had a brain tumor who passed away a couple of weeks ago. We went to the funeral and paid our respects. And then Friday morning, 3 a.m. someone messaged him that one of his best mates had killed themselves.

“Could you imagine being Patrick Pimblett, coming out with this reception, and having to deliver when you’re dealing with that on your heart?,” McCann continued. “When he gave that message in front of all of yous, he’s being honest and he’s told you everything about mental health… please believe me, he shows us all that he’s iron. No one can break this boy and I genuinely believe that no one can penetrate that. He shows you that no matter what, two deaths in two weeks, he can overcome anything.”

Paddy Pimblett ended up overcoming the tragedies and got the second-round submission win. After the fight, he broke into tears and spoke a heartfelt message in his post-fight interview (see that here).

As for Molly McCann, she defeated Hannah Goldy by first-round TKO at UFC London to extend her win streak to three.

What do you make of Molly McCann revealing Paddy Pimblett dealt with two tragedies before UFC London?