Jiri Prochazka in phenomenal shape ahead of backup role in UFC 267 light heavyweight title fight (Photos)

Jiri Prochazka is in phenomenal shape ahead of his backup role in the upcoming UFC 267 light heavyweight title fight.

Prochazka joined the UFC last summer on Fight Island and picked up a beautiful knockout win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemeir in his UFC debut. He then returned to the Octagon back in May and he finished Dominick Reyes in an amazing fight that won him both “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night.” Despite Prochazka looking absolutely amazing so far in the UFC, the promotion already had Glover Teixeira as the No 1 contender at 205lbs and had to give him the title shot first. So the UFC booked light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz against Teixeira at UFC 267 in October. But just in case anything happens to either fighter, Prochazka has officially been named as the backup.

With Prochazka potentially fighting next month, he has been hard at work training for UFC 267 even though he might not end up fighting on the card. But in the event that he does indeed fight, it’s pretty clear from his training photos that he is taking his training camp very seriously for this backup title role. Take a look at some of the photos he shared below.

While it’s no sure thing that he will fight in October, Prochazka is doing everything he can in his training camp to make sure that he stays ready, just in case he has to fight. In the event that he does have to fill in for either Blachowicz or Teixeira, whether that be for an injury, a COVID-19 issue, or something else, it’s clear that he will be fully prepared for it.

If Jiri Prochazka has to step in and fight at UFC 267, do you think he can beat either Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira to win the UFC light heavyweight title?