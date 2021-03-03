MMA veterans Jim Miller and Roxanne Modafferi book their next UFC appearances

MMA fan favorites Jim Miller and Roxanne Modafferi are both booked in for their next UFC appearances, as per MMA Junkie and Combate.

Both of these veterans are coming off the back of defeats with Miller losing to Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision last August. Modafferi, on the other hand, was defeated by Viviane Araújo back in January.

The report indicates that Miller will lock horns with Joe Solecki, who is 2-0 in the UFC, whereas Modafferi will meet the impressive Talia Santos.

Miller’s fight with Solecki will go down on April 18, while Modafferi’s fight with Santos is slated for May 8.

During a recent interview, Miller actually opened up about the possibility of fighting at welterweight or middleweight in the future, expressing his interest in taking on all comers.

“I used to always fight, show up at fight week below 170 and make that cut,” Miller said. “I’ve come in and a few of them have been easier, but the majority of the time I’m coming in a couple of pounds less than I used to in like 2011 and 2012. It still seems like it’s about the same. So, I’m okay with it. There was a time there where I would’ve easily thought 85 when I was walking around in the 180s.

“You don’t necessarily lose that speed, but you gain a little bit of power,” Miller added. “You gain a little strength in like the collision and stuff like that and everybody’s different. And for me personally, I do feel like I perform a little bit better sometimes in practice and stuff like that. And unfortunately, I could never fight, make way to 55 and they put all that weight back on not having a technique. So yeah. I’ve been totally open to going up in weight for a while now and just never really had the opportunity. I’m looking to take whatever fight for most everything.

“I don’t walk too heavy anymore. I walk from like the mid-seventies, but yeah, I would definitely say a fight at ’70 and hell man, if I got the opportunity to fight at ’85 I’d try to pack some steak fries.”

