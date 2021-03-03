Report | Conor McGregor potentially bought out of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

A recent press release has indicated Conor McGregor could be on the verge of being bought out of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey brand.

It’s been a few years now since McGregor introduced the world to his new whiskey and ever since then, it’s taken off in more ways than one in countries all across the globe. However, a recent press release from Becle stated: “On February 23, 2021, the Company provided notice of the exercise of its call option to acquire 51% of the equity interests of EBS.”

EBS is short for Eire Born Spirits which is the company McGregor founded alongside Audie Attar. Becle initially held a 20% stake before increasing it to 49%. Now, they’ve bought out the remaining 51%, meaning they would have full control of the company.

While his future in the business hasn’t been confirmed, many believe this is confirmation McGregor has been officially bought out.

While his business prospects are up in the air, Conor McGregor is determined to come back to the UFC and fight Dustin Poirier for a third time — as he stated when reflecting on his recent loss back in January.

“I am most certainly on the right path,” McGregor wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Despite the loss I am on the correct path of evolution. Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with.

“Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control,” McGregor added. “Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!”

