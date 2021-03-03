Jake Paul trashes “old hater” Canelo Alvarez for kicking fans out of the ring

Jake Paul has some choice words for Canelo Alvarez after the Mexican boxing star kicked some fans out of the ring after his fight last weekend.

Canelo returned to action on Saturday night, where he picked up a decisive stoppage win over the grossly outmatched Avni Yildirim.

During Canelo’s post-fight interview, several fans wearing Jake Paul shirts snuck into the ring. Canelo was actually the one to spot them, and promptly ejected them.

See it below:

The best moment from the #CaneloYildirim fight last night was Canelo telling the Jake Paul fans to get the f**k out of the ring! #Canelo (🎥@DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/BtF7yjwFbU — Gurms © (@GurmeetK_) February 28, 2021

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul reacted to Canelo kicking his fans out of the ring. In an unsurprising twist, he’s not impressed.

“Canelo, what’s your problem, bro?” Paul said. “Why you hate me so much?

“Canelo’s mad,” Paul continued. “He has this thing against me. Said I’m bad for the sport. I’m disrespecting it, which doesn’t make sense at all. I’m actually just bringing more eyeballs, more awareness to the sport of boxing. But since Canelo, you wanted to start this beef, let’s do it!”

After challenging Canelo, Paul then encouraged the Mexican star to fight a host of other notables to justify his status atop many boxing pound-for-pound lists.

“Why not fight Caleb Plant? David Benavidez? BooBoo Andrade? You’re ducking them. You’re ducking them, Canelo,” Paul said. “You’re an old hater, that’s what you are.”

With his win over Yildirim, Canelo Alvarez is now a fantastic 55-1-2 overall. Widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best boxer competing today, he’s already scheduled to return to the ring on May 8, when he’ll take on Billy Joe Saunders with WBC, WBA and WBO titles on the line.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is just 2-0 as professional boxer with wins over a fellow YouTube star and former NBA star Nate Robinson. He’s set to box former UFC star Ben Askren on April 17.

What do you think of these comments from Paul?