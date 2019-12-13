MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo making bantamweight limit

This morning, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo successfully made the 136-limit for his UFC 245 bantamweight fight with Marlon Moraes.

Unsurprisingly, Aldo’s successful steps onto the scale generated some interesting reactions from the combat sports world on social media.

See what people had to say below:

Wow! Impressive stuff from the Legend himself! Can’t wait for this barn burner of a fight on Saturday night!! 👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC245! https://t.co/Jp0dfkVi2T — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2019

136 pounds for Jose Aldo. He did it. #UFC245 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 13, 2019

Well he didn't look good.. but he wasn't no Aspen Ladd. Think I'm gonna wait until after the Marlon fight to decide if Aldo to 135 was a catastrophic idea or not. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 13, 2019

Here comes Jose Aldo. And 'The King of Rio' hits 136 lbs. with a smile. All set for the bantamweight debut. It's one thing to make the weight. It's another thing to fight at the weight. We'll see how it goes tomorrow, but props to Aldo. #UFC245 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 13, 2019

Jose Aldo comes in at 136 pounds. He was smiling and energetic during the weigh-ins #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/khDbFIqhX1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 13, 2019

Jose Aldo, surprisingly, to me, looked good on the scales at 136 pounds. #UFC245 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) December 13, 2019

I'm glad Aldo made weight — that's always better than missing — but I don't think we should necessarily celebrate successful, yet still drastic, weight cuts. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 13, 2019

136 for Jose Aldo. Absolute legend and 100% professional. Much respect!!! #UFC245 — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) December 13, 2019

Here are highlights from this mornings #UFC245 weigh-ins, all fighters hit the mark (including Jose Aldo) except Jessica Eye via @theScoreMMA https://t.co/x7s44z53gU pic.twitter.com/uOJizd8Qwf — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) December 13, 2019

I am shocked Jose Aldo made weight. Proved my stupid ass wrong. #UFC245 — Ben Kiely (@TheJivemaster) December 13, 2019

Needless to say, there was a blend of shock and relief when Jose Aldo made weight.

As several of the Tweeters above reminded, however, his work is not yet done.

Tomorrow night, he’ll have to defeat Marlon Moraes, a recent UFC bantamweight title challenger, and the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion. Not only is Moraes a dangerous fight for any bantamweight in the world, but any potential ill effects of Aldo’s extreme weight cut are unlikely to manifest themselves until the fight is underway. Questions surrounding his durability and cardio will simply not be answered until he’s in the cage.

Jose Aldo has not fought since May, when he was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski, who is set to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title in the UFC 245 co-main event. This featherweight loss signalled his drop down to bantamweight. In fact, Aldo has admitted he likely wouldn’t have changed weight-classes were it not for that setback.

“That loss came in a good moment,” he said during a recent media scrum. “Sometimes it’s better to take three steps back to move two steps forward. I’ve learned from that. [Coach Andre Pederneiras] came right after that with the idea of fighting at bantamweight, a challenge that lit up the fire to compete more.”

What was your reaction to Jose Aldo making weight? How do you think he’ll perform in his debut in the division tomorrow night? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/13/2019.