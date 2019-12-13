MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo making bantamweight limit

This morning, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo successfully made the 136-limit for his UFC 245 bantamweight fight with Marlon Moraes.

Unsurprisingly, Aldo’s successful steps onto the scale generated some interesting reactions from the combat sports world on social media.

See what people had to say below:

Needless to say, there was a blend of shock and relief when Jose Aldo made weight.

As several of the Tweeters above reminded, however, his work is not yet done.

Tomorrow night, he’ll have to defeat Marlon Moraes, a recent UFC bantamweight title challenger, and the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion. Not only is Moraes a dangerous fight for any bantamweight in the world, but any potential ill effects of Aldo’s extreme weight cut are unlikely to manifest themselves until the fight is underway. Questions surrounding his durability and cardio will simply not be answered until he’s in the cage.

Jose Aldo has not fought since May, when he was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski, who is set to challenge Max Holloway for the featherweight title in the UFC 245 co-main event. This featherweight loss signalled his drop down to bantamweight. In fact, Aldo has admitted he likely wouldn’t have changed weight-classes were it not for that setback.

“That loss came in a good moment,” he said during a recent media scrum. “Sometimes it’s better to take three steps back to move two steps forward. I’ve learned from that. [Coach Andre Pederneiras] came right after that with the idea of fighting at bantamweight, a challenge that lit up the fire to compete more.”

What was your reaction to Jose Aldo making weight? How do you think he’ll perform in his debut in the division tomorrow night? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.

