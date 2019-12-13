UFC 245 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo hits bantamweight limit, 3 title fights official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the absolutely stacked UFC 245 card.

The main card, which will air on pay-per-view, will topped by a trio of title fights.

In the first, two-champ Amanda Nunes will attempt to defend her bantamweight strap against streaking contender Germaine de Randamie, who she has beaten once before.

The second title fight on the UFC 245 bill will see men’s featherweight champion Max Holloway attempt to thwart the attack of arguably his toughest challenger yet, Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski, who is on a borderline-absurd 17-fight win-streak.

The final fight on the UFC 245 bill, and the card’s main event, will pit welterweight champ Kamaru Usman against his arch nemesis, former interim champion Colby Covington.

Elsewhere on the main card, we’ll see former UFC featherweight champ Jose Aldo take on Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut, and former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber battle streaking bantamweight contender Petr Yan, also at bantamweight.

On Friday morning, these fighters and the others that populate the UFC 245 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle.

The biggest question of the morning was whether Aldo, who was always a huge featherweight, would make the 136-pound bantamweight limit. Contrary to widespread fears, he did just that. See it below:

All six fighters involved in the evening’s title fights also made weight. Regrettably, undercard fighter Jessica Eye missed weight for her flyweight fight with Viviane Araujo by 5 pounds. She’ll be fined 30 percent of her purse for this blunder, but the bout will go ahead as planned.

Get the full weigh-in results for the card below (h/t MMA Junkie):

UFC 245 Weigh-in Results

UFC 245 MAIN CARD | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Champ Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington (170) – for welterweight title

Champ Max Holloway (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – for featherweight title

Champ Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5) – for women’s bantamweight title

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

UFC 245 PRELIMINARY CARD | 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

UFC 245 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | 6:15pm ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.5)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125.5)

Jessica Eye (131) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Oskar Piechota (186) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

