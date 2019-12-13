Hector Lombard set for BKFC debut

Former Bellator middleweight champion and UFC welterweight contender Hector Lombard recently signed with upstart bare knuckle fighting promotion BKFC. On Friday, it was announced that he’ll make his debut with the promotion at BKFC 10 on February 15 in Miami, Florida, where he’ll take on fellow UFC veteran Joe Riggs.

Lombard was part of the Quintet Ultra event earlier today, but has not competed in MMA since he lost a decision to Thales Leites in September of 2018. This loss was preceded by seven others—setbacks of various kinds against CB Dollaway, Anthony Smith, Johny Hendricks, Dan Henderson, and Neil Magny—and signalled the end of his UFC career.

Prior to this tough skid, Lombard picked up a pair of welterweight wins over Nate Marquardt and Jake Shields.

Lombard has never competed sans gloves before, but is bound to perform well in this arena due to his big-stage experience and ferocious punching power.

His opponent, Riggs, has actually competed several times in gloveless fights.

He won his first two bare knuckle bouts, defeating Brok Weaver and Heriberto Tovar by decision at BKFC 3 and BKFC 4 respectively, and battled Walber Brito de Barros to a draw in his third bare knuckle bout at BKFC 6. His last MMA bout occurred in November, when he defeated fellow UFC veteran George Sullivan third-round stoppage under the Ring of Combat Banner. Riggs was the winner of the Bellator MMA reality show Fight Master.

Joe Riggs is a veteran of over 70 fights, while Hector Lombard has fought close to 50 times. Suffice it to say that this could be a fun one. Will you be watching?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/13/2019.