Conor McGregor reacts to Jose Aldo hitting bantamweight limit

On Friday morning, Jose Aldo stepped onto the scale and successfully hit the 136-pound limit for his UFC 245 fight with Marlon Moraes.

In doing so, Aldo silenced his hordes of doubters, all of whom worried he could safely hit 136 — or even hit it at all.

While Aldo’s doubters were numerous, his former foe Conor McGregor was not among them. McGregor, who famously knocked Aldo out in just 13 seconds in 2015, was actually one of the Brazilian’s few advocates as UFC 245 drew closer.

“I disagree here,” McGregor wrote on Twitter in response to Ariel Helwani, defending Aldo’s drop to bantamweight. “He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.

“The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets!” McGregor added in a followup Tweet, explaining why fighters like Aldo are compelled to change weight classes. “The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions! The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made! All great and valid reasons! Enjoy.”

Shortly after Aldo successfully made weight on Friday Morning, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate his former rival — and perhaps remind the world that he was right all along.

“Tremendously done José!” McGregor wrote.

While Aldo has historically been pretty averse to anything McGregor has to say, he actually appreciated the Irishman’s recent comments with regards to his weight cut.

“Of course I took it to heart,” Aldo told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter when asked about McGregor’s vote of confidence. “All of the great champions know what type of sacrifice it takes for us to achieve things. The other people, the other fighters, they can only dream of this. So it means a lot to me that it comes from him. He is a champion in two-weight classes. He knows the sacrifices that I’ve had to make and I really take the comment/compliment to heart.”

I asked Jose Aldo about these comments and he was very appreciative of them. https://t.co/73T7QX6n6J pic.twitter.com/LMJjn4nSUi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/13/2019.