Mike Winkeljohn explains how Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic

Veteran coach Mike Winkeljohn of Jackson-Wink MMA explained how his star pupil Jon Jones can beat UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones, the former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, announced a move up to the heavyweight over the summer. His goal is to challenge himself and win a second title in the UFC over Miocic, the fighter who many consider the best heavyweight of all time. If Jones gets that opportunity to fight Miocic, then he’ll be in a good position to win the belt, according to Winkeljohn, who is confident Jones will perform well against Miocic.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Winkeljohn explained how Jones can beat Miocic.

“It’s a tough one. Stipe is a great striker, so strong everywhere and he’s real smart. I saw the way he was controlling some of the heavyweights on the ground. He’s smart about what he does,” Winkeljohn said (via TheBodyLockMMA).

“But I think Jon beats him in every one of those aspects. When Jon Jones puts his mind to it, Jon beats everybody at wrestling, he beats everybody at stand-up, he beats everybody everywhere and always ends up having a bloody show when things go right.”

Jones was utterly dominant during a 12-year run at light heavyweight that saw him defeat everyone in his path save for a DQ loss to Matt Hamill in 2009. Many consider Jones the greatest MMA fighter of all time already, but if he really wants to cement his argument, then winning a second belt would do him good. UFC legend Randy Couture recently said that Jones winning two belts would make him the undisputed GOAT.

To do so, Jones will have to go up to heavyweight and fight whoever wins between Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Both difficult opponents, but not unbeatable for Jones.

Do you agree with Mike Winkeljohn that Jon Jones has what it takes to beat Stipe Miocic?