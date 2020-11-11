After being “embarrassed” by his last performance, Eryk Anders looking to start a winning streak at UFC Vegas 14

Eryk Anders has been sitting on his last loss for quite some time.

Back in May, Anders lost a decision to Krzysztof Jotko, which Anders isn’t mad at the result, but more frustrated with his performance. The former Alabama Crimson Tide football star knows he put on a boring performance for the fans and that is not what he is about.

“I’m super embarrassed by my performance. That is now how I fight and I’ve never fought like that before,” Anders said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I usually have a 24-hour rule where after 24 hours I get over it and move on. That one has been eating me, not because I lost but by how I performed. That is not my style. Looking to get back in there and be me.”

Due to the bad performance, Eryk Anders has been looking to get back in the Octagon for quite some time. Yet, an injury kept him out for a few months, and then, while he was on Fight Island, got a short notice opportunity against Antonio Arroyo, which Anders immediately accepted.

“Man, the year is coming to an end and I only fought once,” he said. “I’ve had a really bad taste in my mouth since May and I would like to rinse my mouth out and step into 2021 coming off a victory.”

Although Anders is excited to get back in the Octagon, he already knows the weight cut will not be a pleasant one.

Anders is a massive middleweight and has even competed at light heavyweight. So, to take the fight on just two weeks’ notice, “Ya Boi” is expecting a tough weight cut but something he has done before.

“It is never fun but sometimes you have to bit down on your mouthpiece if you will and get it done. I don’t think this weight cut holds any surprises for me, it will not be a fun one,” Anders explained. “I’ll get it done and hit 186 on the dot. I get in where I fit in. Light heavyweight, middleweight, whatever they offer.”

Entering the fight against Arroyo, Anders knows the Brazilian will look to take him down. Arroyo is a solid grappler, however, Ya Boi, knows he won’t be taken down. On the feet, he believes he will be able to pick apart his opponent on the feet.

“Good luck. I think my takedown defense is really good and super underrated jiu-jitsu,” he explained. “Even if I do find myself on the ground, I will get back up or scramble and advance my position.”

For Eryk Anders, he knows this fight is crucial for his career as he can’t go on a losing streak. So, for him, he not only expects to get his hand raised, but he believes this fight will be the beginning of a lengthy winning streak.

“Every fight is super important. This one isn’t any more important than any other one. But, coming off a loss you don’t want a losing streak. It is imperative I go out there and start a winning streak,” Eryk Anders concluded. “I don’t think it does anything for my rankings, especially for it being a one-fight win streak. It may do nothing but it starts the win streak and that will help get the number beside my name.”

