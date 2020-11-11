Maycee Barber set to return from her first career loss on February 13 against Alexa Grasso

Maycee Barber is set to return to the Octagon on February 13.

According to Mexican outlet, Milenio.com, Barber is set to face Alexa Grasso at a Fight Night event on February 13. It is currently unknown if the event will take place in Las Vegas or on Fight Island.

Maycee Barber suffered her first career loss in January at UFC 246 as she lost a decision to Roxanne Modafferi. During the fight, she tore her knee and has spent the past several months rehabbing it to be able to fight again.

Before the loss to Modafferi, Barber was 8-0 including being 3-0 in the UFC with three finishes. During the run, she beat Gillian Robertson, JJ Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers after earning her way into the UFC off the Contender Series.

Barber has proclaimed herself as “The Future” and set out a goal of being the youngest UFC champion. However, after the loss and the injury, it appears those plans are now out the window.

Alexa Grasso, meanwhile, had a successful flyweight debut back in August as she beat Ji Yeon Kim by decision. The Mexican was expected to face Claudia Gadelha at UFC 246. However, Grasso missed weight by five and a half pounds which triggered the move to 125lbs.

The 27-year-old is currently 12-3 as a pro and 4-3 in the UFC. She has notable wins over Randa Markos and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

This is a big fight for both women as Maycee Barber can not afford to lose two in a row. She was hyped up before her first career loss, and a win here could put her back in the driver’s seat of moving up the flyweight rankings. For Grasso, if she can beat Barber, she can steal some of that momentum and hype and likely earn a ranked opponent next time out.

Who do you think will win, Maycee Barber or Alexa Grasso?