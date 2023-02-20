Mike Tyson says Conor McGregor is actually a “beautiful guy” outside of MMA: “He’s crazy, he’s bold, but it’s a gimmick”

Mike Tyson says that Conor McGregor is actually a ‘beautiful guy’ outside of the MMA.

Tyson, 56, competed as a professional boxer from 1985 to 2005. Considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, he was a controversial figure outside of the ring.

McGregor, 34, the man, the myth, the legend – is getting praise from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

It was during a recent episode of ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson’ that the former champion spoke about the Irishman and his persona (h/t MMANews):

“You have to have a gimmick… It’s real, but it’s a gimmick. The only guys that have all the money have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold, it’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy.”

McGregor is well known for his antics outside of the Octagon as well. Whether it be trash talking on social media or legal infractions which include assault, the man is a polarizing character in and out of the cage.

There is no doubt about the Irishman’s success with his whiskey brand ‘ Proper No. Twelve’, his Pub acquisitions in Dublin, his movie career debut in the remake of ‘Roadhouse‘ with Jake Gyllenhaal – the man is an entrepreneur.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is now getting ready to step back into the Octagon after his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. Following the bout, the Irishman required surgery to repair his broken leg and has since been recovering, rehabilitating and training.

UFC President, Dana White, announced earlier this month that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as the coaches of TUF 31. According to the UFC boss, McGregor and Chandler (23-8 MMA), will fight at the end of the season with a date, time and venue still to be determined.

The Ultimate Fighter season 31 begins on Tuesday May 30, 2023 and runs through till August 15th.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson’s take on Conor McGregor?

