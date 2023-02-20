Sean O’Malley explains how recent USADA layoff could negatively impact Conor McGregor: “He’s been sauced up too”

Sean O’Malley has explained how the recent USADA layoff for Conor McGregor could impact him ahead of his return.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon later this year. He’ll do so against Michael Chandler after first coaching opposite him on The Ultimate Fighter.

‘Notorious’ has been away from active competition for almost two years now following his leg break against Dustin Poirier. As such, many are interested to see how he’ll look.

One of the big concerns is the USADA testing pool, with McGregor needing to spend six months back in it if he wants to come back.

In recent months, many have speculated that Conor isn’t in the pool as a result of his wanting to build up his physique.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Sean O’Malley gave his thoughts on the matter.

“He’s been sauced up too, he wasn’t even in the USADA pool,” O’Malley said. “So it doesn’t matter what he’s taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months. But imagine being on that s***, feeling so f***ing good, training. You f***ing train, you do your s***, you can just train, and train, and train. And then you have to get off that to make sure you pass all the tests. And then you’re not feeling like training as much.”

O’Malley questions McGregor’s return

In terms of star power, O’Malley and McGregor are certainly two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. By the end of 2023, scarily enough, they may have gotten even bigger.

