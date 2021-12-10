Mike Perry leaves commentary booth to fight Julian Lane in the crowd at BKFC event (Video)

Mike Perry didn’t take kindly to Julian Lane throwing something at him while he was in the commentary booth at BKFC Tampa on Thursday.

Perry, a recent BKFC signing, was talking about the fights when a fellow fighter in Lane threw something at him. Perry proceeded to take off his headset and go into the crowd to start a brawl with Lane. The video was captured by fans and Lane ended up putting it on his Instagram along with a callout of Perry.

Julian Lane and Mike Perry tonight at BKFC (from Julian's IG) pic.twitter.com/ZBfuDrtJzP — ShayMyName2 (@imstillshannon) December 10, 2021

This will likely only add to the hype of Perry’s BKFC debut which David Feldman is eager about.

“He is the perfect fit for BKFC,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com. “If you are going to pick an MMA fighter to make a perfect BKFC fighter, you are probably picking Mike Perry… “This one is only a three-fight deal. But, I think he’s going to love it here and we can keep him past that. But, I’m looking forward to debuting him in early 2022. The reaction has been very good.”

Mike Perry has not fought in BKFC yet but perhaps after this incident, his first fight in the promotion is booked against Julian Lane. “Platinum” is coming off a decision win over Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat two weeks ago. Before signing with BKFC, Perry was on a two-fight losing skid in the UFC and was just 3-7 in his last 10. He does hold a notable win over Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and Mickey Gall among others.

Julian Lane, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to David Rickels in his last BKFC outing back in October. He’s now set to headline BKFC Jackson against Kaleb Harris. Should he win the fight then perhaps the bout with Perry makes sense.

What do you make of this incident involving Mike Perry and Julian Lane?