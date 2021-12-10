Jordan Nash suffers horrific eye injury at BKFC Tampa (Photo)

Jordan Nash had his BKFC fight stopped due to a gruesome eye injury.

Nash, who is 2-0 in bare-knuckle, was fighting Noah Cutter on the BKFC Tampa card on Thursday night. It was his second fight in BKFC as his first bare-knuckle fight took place on the Toe the Line promotion. Following that showing he was quickly elevated to BKFC. However, his fight against Cutter did not go his way as he suffered an eye injury that stopped the fight and is hard to look at it.

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1469126386971463681

The fight was stopped in the fifth and final round, and the early indications of the injury was a torn eyelid. It was a back-and-forth fight but the damage Jordan Nash took ended up being too much as a ton of punches were landing to his eye.

With the loss, Nash falls to 2-1 in BKFC, he is also 1-1 in MMA.

Although injuries like this can happen in any combat sport, some may point to it being in a bare-knuckle fight as to why it happened. Yet, BKFC has only gained in popularity over the years and its president David Feldman told BJPENN.com they plan to be a major player in combat sports.

“I think it is just having these fighters fight for us and talk good about the organization. I can look down our whole roster and say maybe one or two fighters have said something bad about us. But, every promotion has had that. I think with these fighters, and us treating them good, I think our time is coming,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com back in November of 2020.

BKFC is certainly only growing and Feldman said at the BKFC Tampa event he wants to have an event every weekend in 2022.

